Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin Acquires 20,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Genasys Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 227,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

