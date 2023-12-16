General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

GD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,886. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

