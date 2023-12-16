General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

