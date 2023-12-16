General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,158,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,574. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

