General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 34,158,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,604,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

