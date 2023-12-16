GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 954,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 225,717 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

GeoPark Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $507.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,305 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

