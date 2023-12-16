GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.74. 643,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 649,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $532.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

