GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.74. 643,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 649,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.