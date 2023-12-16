Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder Sells 3,092 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94.

Michael Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded up C$1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.08.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1030008 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.