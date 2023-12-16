Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

