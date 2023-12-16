Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 99,020 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 99,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $132,686.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,395,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE DNA remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Friday. 30,220,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823,949. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

