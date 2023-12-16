Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 889 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $755.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.