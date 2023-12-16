Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 22,529 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.72. 2,911,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,518. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

