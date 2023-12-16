Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,754 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 235.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 392,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

