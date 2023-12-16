Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 547 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 47.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 279,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,696,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,125. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $424.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.35 and a 200-day moving average of $368.40.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

