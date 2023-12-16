Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in HNI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.59.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.