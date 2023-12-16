Gladius Capital Management LP Has $547,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.