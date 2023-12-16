Gladius Capital Management LP Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 116.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

