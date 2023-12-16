Gladius Capital Management LP Has $720,000 Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Squarespace accounts for approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $313,515.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,349,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $177,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,627,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,520,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $313,515.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,349,690 shares in the company, valued at $121,878,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,205,139 shares of company stock valued at $182,847,574. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

SQSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,825,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

