Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $8.14 on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

