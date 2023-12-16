Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $362,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.3 %

RAMP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,429. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.