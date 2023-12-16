Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $431,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. 3,532,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,270. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

