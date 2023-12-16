Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,606,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 232,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 156,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 270,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

