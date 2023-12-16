Gladius Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CAH traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,457. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

