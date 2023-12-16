Gladius Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

ACI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 6,143,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

