Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 5,645,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

