Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 152 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $2,673,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 29.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 326,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,594. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.