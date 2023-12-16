Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 4,628 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,528,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

