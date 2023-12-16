Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $129,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In related news, EVP Richard P. Betori acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $27,025.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,779.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard P. Betori acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $27,025.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,779.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Harris Jones bought 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $25,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,490.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $323,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.93, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

