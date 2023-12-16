Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $152,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.6 %

HSII stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 320,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,742. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

