Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

