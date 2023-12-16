Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. 13,921,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $152.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

