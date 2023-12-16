Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 205,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

