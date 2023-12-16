Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,221,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

