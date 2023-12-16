Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. 12,916,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

