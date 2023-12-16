Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $38.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,479.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,052.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,969.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

