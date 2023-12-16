Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. 24,010,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,371,419. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

