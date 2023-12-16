Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,910,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

