Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $23.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,129.74. 11,854,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.