Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 14,720 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

