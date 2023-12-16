Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

NYSE:LEN traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.28. 8,807,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

