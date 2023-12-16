Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 4.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,277. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

