Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.69. 10,079,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

