Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 363 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,432,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.55. 2,410,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,886. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

