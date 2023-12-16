Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.4 %

JCI stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 12,475,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,822. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

