Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $60.42

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.42, but opened at $65.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 704,999 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Glaukos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

