Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.22% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 290,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

GMRE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 835,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.