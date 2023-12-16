Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.57

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 962698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

