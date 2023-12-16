Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 149,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 205,541 shares.The stock last traded at $22.47 and had previously closed at $21.99.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $754.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.