Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 576.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $49.54 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.