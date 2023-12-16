GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.78. GMS has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. GMS’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

